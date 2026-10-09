Bryant (ankle) was placed on the Broncos' injured reserve Friday.

Because of his placement on IR due to an ankle injury, Bryant will be required to miss at least the next four games. The earliest he can return is Week 9 against the Panthers, but with the Broncos on bye for Week 10, the second-year wide receiver could be held out until Week 11 against the Raiders in late November. Troy Franklin figures to step into the WR3 role behind Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle for as long as Bryant is sidelined.