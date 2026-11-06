Coach Sean Payton said Friday that Bryant (ankle) is in line to play in Sunday's game against the Panthers, Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reports.

Though Bryant, who was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, is officially listed as questionable ahead Week 9 action, he practiced fully all week and is thus slated to be activated no later than Saturday, at which point his injury designation could be removed. If he is indeed in uniform this weekend, he'll have an opportunity to reclaim a key role in a Denver WR corps that has thus far been led by Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton.