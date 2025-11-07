Bryant caught one of two targets for 43 yards in Thursday's 10-7 win over the Raiders.

Bryant played 30 of the Broncos' 61 offensive snaps Thursday, behind fellow wideouts Courtland Sutton (53) and Troy Franklin (45). The rookie operated as the Broncos' No. 3 wide receiver, yet his 43-yard reception was his lone contribution in the game as a pass catcher. That one play resulted in Bryant leading the team in receiving yards against the Raiders on a day when Denver's offense struggled and quarterback Bo Nix threw for just 150 yards. Though it is clear the Broncos' coaching staff is seeing enough out of the Illinois product to give him more looks, he should not trusted for consistent fantasy production each week with so many mouths to feed in Denver. Barring injuries, Bryant is best left out of fantasy lineups heading into a Week 11 matchup again the Chiefs.