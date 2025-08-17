Bryant secured four of five targets for 70 yards in the Broncos' 27-7 preseason win over the Cardinals on Saturday night.

Bryant tied for the team lead in receptions and targets while setting the pace in receiving yards. The 2025 third-round pick also put together a solid showing in the preseason opener against the 49ers, and while he's projected to open the season down the depth chart, Bryant could claw his way to more snaps as the campaign unfolds.