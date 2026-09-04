Bryant is slotted in as a top reserve option on the Broncos' unofficial depth chart.

Bryant reeled in 31 of 49 targets for 378 yards and a touchdown over 15 regular-season contests in his rookie campaign with Denver in 2025. The 23-year-old possesses a 6-foot-2, 200-plus pound frame, and he's on track to operate as the immediate backup behind Courtland Sutton as a boundary receiver with Denver this season. Bryant has already impressed with his physicality at his position, and he could earn more opportunities in his first campaign with new playcaller Davis Webb.