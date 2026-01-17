Bryant has entered the league's concussion protocol and has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's AFC divisional-round game against the Bills, Luca Evans of The Denver Post reports.

Bryant took a hit to the head during the Broncos' opening drive and was taken to the locker room, where he has been diagnosed with a concussion by the medical staff. Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims and Lil'Jordan Humphrey will step into larger roles on offense alongside Courtland Sutton in Bryant's absence. Bryant will end the day with three catches (on as many targets) for 32 yards.