Bryant has been released from the local hospital where he was evaluated for a concussion Sunday, after all other tests came back negative, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Bryant was carted off the field during during Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Jaguars, but he hasn't been diagnosed with any injuries other than a concussion. The rookie third-round pick's placement in the five-step concussion protocol makes him an unlikely candidate to be available Thursday against Kansas City.