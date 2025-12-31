Bryant (concussion) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Bryant didn't practice ahead of the Broncos' Dec. 25 win over the Chiefs, so the wideout's limited participation Wednesday is a step in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers. Bryant now has two more chances to upgrade to full participation before Denver's Week 18 injury designations are posted Friday. In his absence versus Kansas City, Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims and Lil'Jordan Humphrey worked behind top WR Courtland Sutton, who led the team with 10 targets in Week 17.