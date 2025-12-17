Bryant (hamstring) is participating in Wednesday's practice, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Bryant's hamstring injury prevented him from practicing in any capacity prior to being ruled out for Denver's win over Green Bay in Week 15, so for him to handle at least limited reps Wednesday represents a step in the right direction. After a quiet start to the year, the rookie third-rounder has averaged just over 40 receiving yards per game across his last six appearances.