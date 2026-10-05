Bryant is expected to miss "a few weeks" after spraining his right ankle in Sunday's 24-14 loss to the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bryant finished with three receptions for 47 yards on three targets before he checked out of the game after he appeared to injure the ankle when he was tackled at the end of his final catch of the day with just under three minutes left in the third quarter. The second-year wideout's expected absence should open up more playing time for Marvin Mims and/or Troy Franklin as the Broncos' No. 3 receiver behind Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton.