Bryant (hamstring) ended the 2025 campaign with 31 receptions on 49 targets for 378 yards and a touchdown across 15 regular-season games. He added four grabs on four targets for 34 yards and one rush for one yard in two playoff games.

Despite a slow start to his first season, Bryant became a more important part of the Broncos' aerial attack as the season progressed. The rookie wideout worked his way up the depth chart to operate as Denver's No. 3 receiver, averaging six targets per game across his final four regular-season contests. Bryant suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter of the AFC Championship Game loss to the Patriots, which led to him ultimately being ruled out for the second half of the game. Assuming the 23-year-old is back to full strength before next season, he should play a significant role as a pass catcher in head coach Sean Payton's offense alongside fellow receivers Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin. Bryant's continued development and the overall improvement of Denver's offense should allow the Illinois product to take a major step forward in 2026.