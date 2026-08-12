Broncos' Pat Bryant: Significant role on tap?

Broncos coach Sean Payton suggested Monday that Bryant will have a role in the offense, Zack Kelberman of Mile High Huddle reports.

Payton responded, "We're not," when reporter Kay Adams asked him how he planned to keep Bryant off the field. The steady summer drumbeat for Bryant may be getting louder, but he's still part of a deep WR room where Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle appear locked in as starters. Bryant is at least making a strong case for the No. 3 job, competing with Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims (undisclosed).