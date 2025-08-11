Bryant caught both of his targets for 21 yards in Saturday's 30-9 preseason win over the 49ers.

Bryant played 34 offensive snaps in the contest, the most of any Broncos wide receiver. The rookie's two grabs were both third-down conversions, helping the Broncos to extend drives in the second quarter. Bryant currently sits behind fellow receivers Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin on the depth chart, with Sutton firmly entrenched as the top option in the passing game and Mims the early favorite for the No. 2 role. Bryant, Vele and Franklin should continue to compete for playing time as the 2025 campaign approaches. The 22-year-old Illinois product will have his next opportunity to earn a prominent role in Denver's offense when the Broncos host the Cardinals in Week 2 of the preseason.