Bryant caught three passes for 32 yards on four targets in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Raiders.

The wideout briefly exited the game in the third quarter after he appeared to tweak his previously injured ankle, but Bryant quickly returned and was able to finish out the contest. His four targets were fourth on the team on a day Bo Nix targeted nine different players on 35 pass attempts. The Denver offense spreads the ball around too much to five different receivers, three tight ends and its running backs most weeks, making it difficult for any of the pass catchers to post big numbers in the box score.