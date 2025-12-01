Bryant caught three of seven targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 27-26 win over the Commanders.

Bryant's seven targets against the Commanders were a career high for the rookie wide receiver. The 22-year-old wideout played 49 of the Broncos' 70 offensive snaps Sunday, second behind Courtland Sutton (57) and ahead of Troy Franklin (37), Marvin Mims (23) and Lil'Jordan Humphrey (14). Bryant continues to see his opportunities increase in Denver's offense, providing quarterback Bo Nix with yet another playmaker in their aerial attack. The Illinois product is worth monitoring going forward, but with so many mouths to feed in the Broncos offense, he'll likely struggle to produce consistently for fantasy purposes. Bryant will look to take another step forward, however, when the Broncos visit the Raiders in Week 14.