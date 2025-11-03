Bryant caught two of three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 18-15 win over the Texans.

Bryant filled in as the Broncos' No. 3 wide receiver Sunday with teammate Marvin Mims (concussion) sidelined for the contest. The rookie wideout played 36 of Denver's 63 offensive snaps, behind both Courtland Sutton (58) and Troy Franklin (50). Despite the solid usage, Bryant was not a significant part of the Broncos' game plan. Meanwhile, Franklin and Sutton saw 10 and six targets, respectively. Barring more injuries to Denver's receiving corps, the 22-year-old is unlikely to provide consistent production each week. Bryant should be ignored for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 10 matchup against the Raiders.