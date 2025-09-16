Bryant caught two of three targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 29-28 loss to the Colts.

Bryant played 14 of the Broncos' 58 offensive snaps Sunday, the fewest of any Broncos wide receiver in the contest. It appears the Broncos coaching staff is committed to easing the rookie wideout into the team's offensive plans, especially with teammate Troy Franklin taking a step forward in his second year. Franklin led them team in targets (9) against the Colts and has assumed the No. 2 receiver role behind Courtland Sutton. Barring injuries, the 22-year-old Bryant should not be trusted for fantasy purposes for the foreseeable future. The Illinois product will have his next opportunity to push for more playing time when the Broncos visit the Chargers in Week 3.