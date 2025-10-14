Bryant caught both of his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 13-11 win over the Jets.

Bryant's two targets Sunday were his first targets since Week 2. The rookie wideout played 35 of the Broncos' 60 offensive snaps in the contest, tied for the second most wide receiver snaps with Troy Franklin while playing behind Courtland Sutton (48). Bryant's 58 percent snap share was his highest mark of the season, so it's possible the Broncos will look to get him more involved as the season progresses. Nonetheless, the 22-year-old Illinois product remains difficult to trust for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 7 matchup against the Giants.