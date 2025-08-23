Bryant brought in two of five targets for 19 yards in the Broncos' 28-19 preseason win over the Saints on Saturday afternoon.

The rookie third-round pick put the finishing touches on a productive first preseason as a pro by recording multiple receptions for the third time in as many exhibitions. Bryant's outlook brightened further with the trade of Devaughn Vele to the Saints earlier in the week, as he now lines up to open the 2025 campaign as the likely No. 4 receiver.