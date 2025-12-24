Bryant (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Chiefs.

Bryant was not cleared to practice while in the league's concussion protocol and will miss his second game of the season Thursday. His absence means Marvin Mims and Lil'Jordan Humphrey will step into larger roles in the Broncos' offense behind the Broncos' top-two wideouts in Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin. Bryant's next chance to play is Week 18 against the Chargers.