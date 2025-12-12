Broncos' Pat Bryant: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bryant (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Bryant could not practice in any capacity this week due to a hamstring injury, and he'll be forced to sit out at least one game as he works to get healthy. With the rookie third-round pick unavailable, Marvin Mims and Lil'Jordan Humphrey will stand to see increased target opportunities alongside Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin.
More News
-
Broncos' Pat Bryant: Another DNP on Thursday•
-
Broncos' Pat Bryant: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Broncos' Pat Bryant: Hauls in all four targets Sunday•
-
Broncos' Pat Bryant: Clear for Week 14•
-
Broncos' Pat Bryant: Added to injury report Thursday•
-
Broncos' Pat Bryant: Three grabs against Washington•