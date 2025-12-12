default-cbs-image
Bryant (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Bryant could not practice in any capacity this week due to a hamstring injury, and he'll be forced to sit out at least one game as he works to get healthy. With the rookie third-round pick unavailable, Marvin Mims and Lil'Jordan Humphrey will stand to see increased target opportunities alongside Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin.

