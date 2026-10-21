Surtain (ankle) was on the field for the start of practice Wednesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

The 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year hasn't practiced or played since spraining his ankle in an Oct. 4 loss to the 49ers, so his presence on the field Wednesday marks the first notable sign of progress in his recovery. Per James Palmer of Bleacher Report, the Broncos have been targeting their Week 8 game versus the Chiefs for Surtain's return to the lineup, but the star cornerback could put himself on a path to play this Sunday in Arizona if he looks better than anticipated in practice over the next few days.