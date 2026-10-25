Surtain (ankle) isn't likely to play Sunday at Arizona, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Despite being limited on all three of the Broncos' Week 7 practice reports and entering the weekend listed as questionable, Surtain appears as if he'll log a third straight absence due to the sprained ankle that he sustained in Week 4 at San Francisco. Having said that , Rapoport also reported that Surtain has a "good chance" to return next Sunday versus the Chiefs, assuming the cornerback doesn't play this weekend.