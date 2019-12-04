Play

The Broncos claimed Morris off waivers Tuesday.

Morris spent the past two weeks in Pittsburgh filling in for Maurkice Pouncey, who was serving a two-game suspension. The offensive line in Denver is pretty solidified this late in the season, so he'll look to occupy a depth role should he remain on the roster for the rest of the season.

