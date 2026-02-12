Surtain finished the 2025 regular season with 47 tackles (37 solo) and 12 passes defensed, including one interception, across 14 regular-season games.

Surtain had another strong season in 2025, although his one interception tied a career low for the veteran cornerback. The 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year produced similar numbers last season, but the decrease in interceptions is not the product of diminished skill. Instead, opposing quarterbacks avoided targeting him based on his abilities as a shutdown corner. In addition, the 25-year-old missed three games in the middle of the season due to a pectoral injury. Surtain is under contract with the Broncos through the 2029 season, so he'll continue to be one of the best defenders on a formidable defense for the foreseeable future.