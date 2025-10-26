Broncos' Patrick Surtain: Back in action against Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Surtain (lower leg) has returned to Sunday's Week 8 game against the Cowboys, James Palmer of The Athletic reports.
Surtain temporarily left the contest in the first quarter after being tended to for a lower-leg issue, but he was able to return to the field on Denver's next defensive series. That's obviously a big sigh of relief for the Broncos given Surtain's status as the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
