Surtain (lower leg) has returned to Sunday's Week 8 game against the Cowboys, James Palmer of The Athletic reports.

Surtain temporarily left the contest in the first quarter after being tended to for a lower-leg issue, but he was able to return to the field on Denver's next defensive series. That's obviously a big sigh of relief for the Broncos given Surtain's status as the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year.