Surtain could land on injured reserve after he suffered a pectoral strain in the team's 44-24 win over the Cowboys on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Surtain sustained the injury in the first half of the contest, ultimately not returning to action following the break. The cornerback will not need to undergo surgery, but he's expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks while recovering from the injury, per NFL reporter Jordan Schultz. Surtain is set to get a second opinion on the injury in the near future, but at minimum, he can be considered week-to-week for the time being.