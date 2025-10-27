Broncos' Patrick Surtain: Could be headed for IR stint
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Surtain could land on injured reserve after he suffered a pectoral strain in the team's 44-24 win over the Cowboys on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Surtain sustained the injury in the first half of the contest, ultimately not returning to action following the break. The cornerback will not need to undergo surgery, but he's expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks while recovering from the injury, per NFL reporter Jordan Schultz. Surtain is set to get a second opinion on the injury in the near future, but at minimum, he can be considered week-to-week for the time being.
More News
-
Broncos' Patrick Surtain: Won't return vs. Dallas•
-
Broncos' Patrick Surtain: Now dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Broncos' Patrick Surtain: Back in action against Dallas•
-
Broncos' Patrick Surtain: Exits with lower leg injury•
-
Broncos' Patrick Surtain: Leads team in tackles in loss•
-
Broncos' Patrick Surtain: Quickly returns vs. Indy•