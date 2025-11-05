Surtain (pectoral) did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.

Surtain worked on the side of the field during Tuesday's session as he continues to rehab from a pectoral injury that he sustained in Week 8. The All-Pro corner isn't expected to go on injured reserve, but he'll likely be sidelined for the Broncos' next two games and aim to return after the Week 12 bye. With Surtain sidelined, Ja'Quan McMillian, Jahdae Barron and Kris Abrams-Draine all saw increased snaps on defense during the Broncos' Week 9 win over the Texans.