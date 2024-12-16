Surtain (ankle) was listed as a full participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Surtain was injured late in Sunday's win over the Colts after he intercepted Anthony Richardson and took a hit to the side of the leg. His full participation estimation would suggest he avoided any sort of serious injury, and Surtain should be good to go for Thursday night's divisional clash with the Chargers.