Surtain is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Colts due to an ankle injury, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Surtain picked up the injury in the second quarter, but he was spotted running up and down the Broncos' sideline and could return before the end of the half, per Gabriel. Kris Abrams-Draine would be in line to see more snaps at outside corner if Surtain is unable to join the defense on the Broncos' next defensive series.