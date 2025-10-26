Broncos' Patrick Surtain: Exits with lower leg injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Surtain (lower leg) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Surtain sustained the injury in the first quarter while breaking up a pass attempt from Dak Prescott to George Pickens. Kris Abrams-Draine is in line for more snaps at outside corner for as long as Surtain is on the sidelines being evaluated by medical staff.
