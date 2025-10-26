Surtain (lower leg) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Surtain sustained the injury in the first quarter while breaking up a pass attempt from Dak Prescott to George Pickens. Kris Abrams-Draine is in line for more snaps at outside corner for as long as Surtain is on the sidelines being evaluated by medical staff.