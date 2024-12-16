Surtain exited Sunday's game against the Colts with an ankle injury and is questionable to return, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Surtain picked off Anthony Richardson in the fourth quarter and took a low hit from Josh Downs at the end of the play. Prior to leaving, Surtain recorded one tackle (one solo) and two pass breakups, including the one interception.
