Surtain made 60 tackles (45 solo) to go with 10 passes defended, two interceptions and one forced fumble while playing in all 17 games across the 2022 season.

Surtain completed a strong second season in the Broncos' formidable secondary, leading the team in passes defended. The 22-year-old continues to prove why he was worth the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Surtain is still on his four-year rookie deal, so he remains under contract with the Broncos through the 2024 season. One of the leagues' young stars at cornerback, Surtain will look to build upon the impressive start to his career when he takes the field for the 2023 campaign.