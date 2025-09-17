Surtain recorded 11 tackles (nine solo) and one pass breakup in the Broncos' loss to the Colts on Sunday.

After failing to record a tackle in the Broncos' Week 1 win over the Titans, Surtain's 11 tackles against Indianapolis paced the team. Surtain appeared to injure his ankle against the Colts, but he missed just one defensive snap. Surtain will do battle with the Chargers' wideout trio of Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston in Week 3.