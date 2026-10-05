Surtain (ankle) is believed to have avoided a serious injury after exiting Sunday's game against the 49ers, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

Surtain will undergo further testing to determine the extent of his injury, but his Achilles is intact, according to Pelissero. The star cornerback was injured on a non-contact play in the first half and headed to the locker room. With Riley Moss (ribs) also dinged up against San Francisco, Jahdae Barron, Kris Abrams-Draine and Ja'Quan McMillian closed out the game at cornerback for Denver.