Surtain (ankle) will undergo an MRI on Monday, and while the cornerback is believed to have avoid a season-ending injury, he's expected to miss time, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Surtain exited in the second half of Sunday's 24-14 loss to the 49ers after going down with the ankle injury on what appeared to be a non-contact play. Fortunately for the three-time Pro Bowler, Surtain appears to have avoided a worst-case scenario after his Achilles was deemed to be fully intact, but he'll most likely be sidelined for a Week 5 game against the Chargers. Rapoport notes that a stint on injured reserve could also be on the table for Surtain, though the Broncos will wait and see what his MRI reveals before providing a clearer timeline for his return.