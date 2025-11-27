Broncos' Patrick Surtain: Limited to open week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Surtain (pectoral) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Surtain was able to return to the practice field following the team's Week 12 bye, albeit in limited fashion. The cornerback has missed the last three contests while nursing a pectoral injury, and he'll have two more chances to log a full practice ahead of Sunday night's game versus Washington.
