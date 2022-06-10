Surtain (calf) was sidelined during Monday's practice, but it appears his absence is not related to anything serious, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Surtain worked off to the side at practice, though the team seems to just be exercising extra caution during OTAs. The 22-year-old cornerback is set to enter his sophomore season after an impressive rookie campaign, in which he finished with 58 total tackles, 14 passes defended and four interceptions. Surtain figures to be a key member of the Broncos defense in 2022, a unit which has the chance to take a step forward with multiple offseason upgrades. If the former ninth overall pick continues to develop, he could be set up for a breakout year with Denver projected to be a more competitive team next season. The addition of Russell Wilson at quarterback will likely provide a boost for the Denver offense, which could result in more passing volume for opposing offenses. If this is the case, Surtain should see more opportunities to make big plays in what should be a formidable Broncos defense.