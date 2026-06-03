Broncos' Patrick Surtain: Negotiates contract adjustment

Denver agreed Tuesday to give Surtain a $5 million raise with an additional $5 million incentive for a Pro Bowl or All-Pro selection, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Surtain is now officially in the first year of the four-year, $96 million contract extension he signed with the Broncos back in September of 2024, so the pay bump is not a huge change. If Denver is able to again field one of football's top defenses in 2026, Surtain, who is coming off his fourth straight Pro Bowl season, will probably again be one of the biggest reasons why.