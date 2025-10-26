default-cbs-image
Surtain is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys due to a shoulder injury, Hunter reports.

Surtain was able to return from a lower leg injury in the first half, but he did not come back out from the locker room after halftime while being evaluated for a shoulder injury. Ja'Quan McMillian has shifted over to outside corner and will remain there if Surtain is not cleared to return.

