Broncos' Patrick Surtain: Now dealing with shoulder injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Surtain is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys due to a shoulder injury, Hunter reports.
Surtain was able to return from a lower leg injury in the first half, but he did not come back out from the locker room after halftime while being evaluated for a shoulder injury. Ja'Quan McMillian has shifted over to outside corner and will remain there if Surtain is not cleared to return.
