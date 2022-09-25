Surtain (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against San Francisco, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Surtain was expected to play Sunday night in spite of his questionable designation, so his status doesn't come as a major surprise. Over the first two weeks of the season, the 2021 first-rounder has racked up six tackles (five solo).
