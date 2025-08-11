Surtain played 12 snaps and did not record any counting stats in Saturday's 30-9 preseason win over the 49ers.

Like most starters, Surtain did not play much in the preseason opener, as the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year is a key part of the success of Denver's formidable defense. The 25-year-old cornerback has cemented himself as on of the league's top defensive backs, recording a career-high four interceptions last season. Opposing quarterbacks have struggled when throwing his direction due to Surtain's elite coverage skills. Surtain will continue to be a centerpiece of what should be one of the top defensive units in the league once again. The Broncos will host the Cardinals in Week 2 of the preseason.