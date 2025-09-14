Broncos' Patrick Surtain: Quickly returns vs. Indy
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Surtain (ankle) has returned to Sunday's game against the Colts, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.
Surtain briefly left Sunday's game due to an ankle injury. He was quickly cleared to return after being evaluated by trainers and is back on the field late in the second quarter.
