The Broncos selected Surtain in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, ninth overall.

Surtain becomes the second corner off the board and adds another strong piece to Vic Fangio's defense in Denver. The Alabama product has sticky coverage skills and lockdown-corner athleticism, highlighted by a 131-inch broad jump and a 39-inch vertical. He joins a deep cornerback room alongside established vets like Kyle Fuller and Ronald Darby.