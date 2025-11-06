Broncos' Patrick Surtain: Ruled out ahead of Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Surtain (pectoral) was ruled out ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Raiders.
Surtain was listed as a non-participant for every practice session this week. He'll be in line for his second straight absence, and it's not clear when he will able to return. Riley Moss and Kris Abrams-Draine will take on more responsibility in the secondary.
