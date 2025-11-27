Broncos' Patrick Surtain: Upgrades to full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Surtain (pectoral) was a full participant at practice Thursday.
Surtain has missed the Broncos' last three games due to a pectoral injury. Coming off a bye, the cornerback was able to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday, and an upgrade to full participation Thursday bodes well for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year's chances to play in Sunday night's game against the Commanders.
More News
-
Broncos' Patrick Surtain: Limited to open week•
-
Broncos' Patrick Surtain: Won't play vs. Chiefs•
-
Broncos' Patrick Surtain: Still missing practice with pec•
-
Broncos' Patrick Surtain: Ruled out ahead of Week 10•
-
Broncos' Patrick Surtain: Doesn't practice Tuesday•
-
Broncos' Patrick Surtain: Won't play Week 9 as expected•