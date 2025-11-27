default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Surtain (pectoral) was a full participant at practice Thursday.

Surtain has missed the Broncos' last three games due to a pectoral injury. Coming off a bye, the cornerback was able to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday, and an upgrade to full participation Thursday bodes well for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year's chances to play in Sunday night's game against the Commanders.

More News