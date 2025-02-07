Surtain was named the 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

Surtain became the first cornerback to win DPOY since Stephon Gilmore in 2019, while the former was just the second Bronco all-time to win the award after linebacker Randy Gradishar did so in 1978. Surtain appeared in 16 regular-season games in 2024, recording 45 total tackles (34 solo), 11 passes defensed, including four interceptions, one of which he returned for a 100-yard pick-six in Week 5 versus the Raiders. The cornerback also added a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during the season.