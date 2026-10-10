Surtain (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

The news doesn't come as a surprise, as Surtain is expected to miss at least two games due to an ankle injury that he sustained against the 49ers in Week 4. The good news is that the injury isn't severe enough for him to go on injured reserve. However, Denver will be without its two starting outside cornerbacks in Surtain and Riley Moss (ribs) for Sunday's AFC West contest, leaving Jahdae Barron and Kris Abrams-Draine to be the starters. The Broncos' Week 6 tilt against the Seahawks is this upcoming Thursday, so Surtain figures to be held out of that game given the short turnaround.