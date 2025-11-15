Broncos' Patrick Surtain: Won't play vs. Chiefs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Surtain (pectoral) is officially listed as out for Sunday's game versus Kansas City.
Surtain will miss a third straight contest with a pectoral strain he suffered in Week 8 versus the Cowboys. Without him, Denver will probably have to lean more heavily on 2024 fifth-rounder Kris Abrams-Draine for corner reps on the boundary in Week 11.
