default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Surtain (pectoral) is officially listed as out for Sunday's game versus Kansas City.

Surtain will miss a third straight contest with a pectoral strain he suffered in Week 8 versus the Cowboys. Without him, Denver will probably have to lean more heavily on 2024 fifth-rounder Kris Abrams-Draine for corner reps on the boundary in Week 11.

More News