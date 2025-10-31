Surtain (pectoral) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The All-Pro corner sustained a pectoral injury during the Broncos' Week 8 win over the Cowboys, which carries a four-to-six week recovery timeline. Luca Evans of The Denver Post reported Wednesday that the Broncos aren't planning to place Surtain on injured reserve at this time in the hopes that he'll be available to return following the Week 12 bye. Ja'Quan McMillian appears to be the top candidate to start at outside corner opposite Riley Moss in Surtain's absence, which gives Kris Abrams-Draine and rookie first-rounder Jahdae Barron the opportunity for an increased role at the slot corner position.